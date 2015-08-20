Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --Microsoft Windows 10 is coming! Are you ready? However, before using Windows 10, users must take something into account. For instance, users need to care about data security, data recovery and disk management. Managing disk partition is a piece of quite important work if users want to keep their new OS running well. MiniTool Partition Wizard 9.1 is a piece of professional disk management software perfectly supporting Windows 10.



MiniTool Solution Ltd., a famous software development company based in Canada, today announces its partition manager - MiniTool Partition Wizard 9.1 - can give perfect support on Windows 10. MiniTool provides several editions of partition software to cater to the needs of different Windows 10 users. This all-in-one disk partition manager can satisfy all Windows 10 users' demands of basic and advanced disk partition management.



What's New in 9.1?



- Address Windows 10 compatibility issue

- Bug Fix for Windows 8.1 32 bit OS

- Bug Fix for Extend Partition Feature



This all-in-one disk partition manager not only provides wizard-based operation and simple interface but also can keep data safe all the time even in case of sudden power outages. With this professional and easy-to-use partition management software, users can easily change partition size by clicking "Move/Resize Partition", "Extend Partition", and "Split Partition". In addition, it can help to convert MBR disk to GPT, and convert FAT file system to NTFS. Therefore, MiniTool Partition Wizard might be the best disk manager for managing Windows 10 disk partition.



How much free space does Windows 10 require?



Microsoft notices that users need to make a suitable disk space. If not, they may receive a low disk warning that they are running out of disk space. When a hard drive partition is low on free space, users will receive a pop-up warning in the System Tray alerting them that their computer is running out of disk space. Running out of disk space may lead to data or partition loss. Therefore, it is very necessary to allocate the partition saving Windows 10 with more space, and users can turn to MiniTool Partition Wizard to enlarge the partition in easy operations. Besides, users can also use this tool to make full image backup of the whole hard disk to protect vital data and files before doing harmful operations. In addition, users can also click "Migrate OS to SSD/HD Wizard" to move Windows 10 to SSD or larger HDD to shorten the boot time and enhance the performance of computer. Meanwhile, some users may find their hard disk is running out of space. At this time, they can replace the old hard disk with a new larger one, and "Copy Disk" feature of Partition Wizard can help complete the replacement without losing anything. Therefore, MiniTool Partition software is a good disk management tool for managing Windows 10 partitions.



Overview of MiniTool Software



