Best Fence Options for Windy Regions: Steel or Chain-Link?

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2023 --Living in a windy region like Vancouver can pose a challenge when choosing the right fence for a residential property. A sturdy and reliable fence is essential for protection, but with so many options available, it can be challenging to determine the best fit. This post examines the pros and cons of two popular fencing materials—steel and chain-link, so Vancouver homeowners can make an informed choice. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/best-fence-options-for-windy-regions-steel-iron-or-chain-link/



As professionals who offer repair services and fence installation, there is no single answer about choosing the best fence—it's about finding the option that best fits different needs. Each material has pros and cons—listed below:



- Steel fences are known for durability and strength, making them a popular option for windy regions. They are low maintenance and resistant to corrosion and rust. Additionally, steel fences may be painted to match the aesthetic of the property. However, installation tends to be more expensive. Maintenance and repairs may also require specialized equipment.



- Chain-link fences are an affordable and easy-to-install option for those who crave security. They offer good visibility and can withstand high winds if properly installed. However, they may not provide the same level of privacy as other fences and may not be as durable as steel or iron. Some maintenance may be required to prevent rust and corrosion.



When considering residential chain-link or steel - there are a few factors to keep in mind. The first is the strength and durability of the material, as it will need to withstand high winds and wet weather. Installation also plays a role. Requirements such as the gradient of the landscape must be taken into account for a sturdy and long-lasting installation. Some fences do require more upkeep. As a team that specializes in fence installation and repair, chain-link for residential homes is becoming more popular due to its value-driven installation costs and longevity.



For assistance in choosing materials and fence installation, please contact QS Fencing today to schedule a consultation.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



