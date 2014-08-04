2014 Top Free DVD Rippers Reviews and Guides Brought to Windows and Mac Users

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Digiarty Software (www.winxdvd.com), a leading digital media company, singles out 2014 best free DVD rippers for Windows and Mac, including WinX DVD Ripper, Handbrake, DVDShrink, RipIt. Meanwhile, it compiles the most comprehensive resources about top free DVD ripper reviews and how-to tutorials.



Digiarty puts emphasis on two top free DVD rippers, namely WinX DVD Ripper and Handbrake. Additionally, it lists useful guides about RipIt, DVDShrink and ImgBurn.



WinX DVD Ripper (DVD Ripper Mac Free) is a totally free and clean DVD rippers launched in the market in 2006. After years’ constant updating and refining, it is capable of free ripping both regular DVDs and copy-protected DVDs to MP4, WMV, MOV, iPhone, iPod, Apple TV, HTC, Samsung and PSP, etc. It is able to easily access to DVDs encrypted by DVD CSS, UOP, RCE, region code and even Sony ARccOS. Then helps users rip DVD to a high-quality digital file in a few clicks. To meet different DVD ripping needs, Digiarty has been gathering tons of helpful guides. Guides cover all aspects, including free rip DVD on Win7/Win8, free rip DVD to MP4, AVI, FLV, WMV, MOV, MP3, and free rip DVD to iPhone 5S, Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3, Kindle Fire, HTC One mini 2, LG G3 and so forth.



There’re so many resources about this free DVD ripping software listed. For detailed information, please feel free to visit

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/best-top-free-dvd-rippers.htm



Handbrake is a well-known open source cross-platform program. It helps to convert non-protected DVDs as well as common video formats to MP4 or MKV. In terms of free DVD ripping ability, Handbrake is less powerful than WinX DVD Ripper. Likewise, Digiarty Software offers DVD ripping guides, involving rip DVD on Windows/Mac, video quality setting, preset settings for iPad, video setting for Android, add movie subtitle, etc.



Besides reviews and tutorials about WinX DVD Ripper and Handbrake, it also prepares other guides for RipIt, DVDShrink and ImgBurn users. They can gain tips and guides on how to download free RipIt to rip DVDs on Win 7/8/9, download free ImgBurn to burn protected DVDs to ISO image, use DVDShrink to burn DVD without installing Nero and solve DVDShrink won’t start error.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software, Inc. has been concentrated on multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which strive to create the best personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices. It has received world acclaim by developing its DVD Ripper, Video Converter, DVD Author, DVD Copy, Online Video Downloader, video editor, multimedia streaming app, etc.