Best Friends Animal Society Appoints New Capital Campaigns Manager

Kanab UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2008 -- On May 24, Melissa Steimer will join forces with Best Friends Animal Society as their new Capital Campaigns Manager. In this role, Ms. Steimer will be responsible for building the organization’s capital campaign structure from the ground up to support Best Friend’s aggressive program goals.



Ms. Steimer will be coming to Best Friends Animal Society with a background in fundraising, most recently serving as Chief Development Officer with Alegent Health Foundation in Omaha, Nebraska. She began her career in development as a student at Creighton University, contacting alumni to solicit annual gifts. Through this early experience, she found her professional calling raising funds and increasing support for nonprofit and community organizations. Her professional career includes community relations and fundraising positions with a variety of organizations in and around the Omaha area.



“We are very pleased with BFAS’s selection of Ms. Steimer” stated Sherry Heuser, Senior Consultant for Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm that conducted the search. “With her experience in fundraising and campaign management for nonprofit organizations and a personal love for animals, she is destined to help create richer and fuller lives for millions of animals across the country and throughout the world with this organization.”



Ms. Steimer received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science/International Relations and a Masters Degree in Public Administration. She is very active in volunteer and leadership roles, and looks forward to making a new home for her family in Kanab.



About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends works with humane groups across the country to bring about a time when there are No More Homeless Pets. The sanctuary, at the heart of Southern Utah's Golden Circle of national parks, is home to about 1,500 dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, birds and other animals on any given day. Best Friends reaches across the nation, helping humane groups, individual people, and entire communities to set up spay/neuter, shelter, foster, and adoption programs in their own neighborhoods, cities, and states. For more information, visit their website at http://www.bestfriends.org.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

