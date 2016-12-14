Best Inexpensive Christmas Gift Ideas

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --People always say "it's the thought that counts" when it comes to Christmas gifts, and they're right – especially when it comes to inexpensive Christmas gifts. There's no need to feel embarrassed if money is a little tight this holiday season. A cheap Christmas gift can still be a good Christmas gift. Just take a look at toptenreviews.com's best deals on inexpensive Christmas gifts, to find that perfect something sure to delight a loved one, neighbor, co-worker or anybody else.



Finding just the right present when the wallet is slim is not that hard. First, imagine what the recipient likes and what he or she would really use. A gift that makes daily life simpler and easier is extremely welcome. It's also great to give people something they would love but ordinarily would not buy for themselves. Here are some practical and fun suggestions that can add safety, comfort, ease and a bit of whimsy to anyone's life without breaking the bank.



Taylor Precision Products Digital Scale with Measuring Cup



Every New Year's Day, millions of people resolve to lose weight in the coming months. So why not make it easier for someone special by giving an inexpensive Christmas gift that helps further the admirable goals of eating healthier and getting fitter?



kSafe



Self-control usually skips town for the holidays then returns in time for New Year's resolutions. Maybe this year help friends and family keep their New Year's resolutions with a creative Christmas gift that's designed to help people exercise greater control over their decisions.



Color Changing Dimmable LED Bulbs with Remote Control



Set the mood by having the perfect lighting with these Color Changing Dimmable LED Bulbs with Remote Control. They are perfect for parties, mood lighting, gatherings, and more. Plus, these multi-color LED bulbs are energy efficient and perfectly priced as a Daily Deal for just $6.97. Hook them up around the house and have color changing Christmas lights for the holidays.



Fire TV Stick



Amazon's Fire TV is an awesome device, letting users access movies, music, streaming TV and a whopping 7,000 different apps. Now, the updated Fire TV stick brings the power of Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, to make navigating all those choices even easier. It's a great Christmas present for anyone with a TV, but especially those who are short on space or do a lot of traveling.



Mini Lightsaber Tech Lab



Inexpensive Christmas gifts that can both teach and entertain are hard to come by, but the Star Wars Science Mini Lightsaber Tech Lab for sale at retailers like Walmart, does exactly that. This kit comes with various parts to a miniature lightsaber, including different colored crystals to change the blade color. Then put the lightsaber together, which can help teach kids about engineering, light and optics



