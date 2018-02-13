Best Law Firm Websites & Lawyer Website Designers 2017

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --For eight years, the team at Lawyerist.com has been selecting the best law firm websites from numerous nominations across the Internet. Their selection criteria include best practices for website design, basic search engine optimization, and website security. ICONA Legal Marketing has won multiple awards for its Boutique Law Firm websites.



ICONA positioned Roulston Urquhart Criminal Defence, a four-women criminal law firm in Calgary, as a leader amongst their peers in a competitive industry. This was achieved alongside ICONA ranking the law firm for competitive search terms.



"Our goal was to rebrand our law firm as part of the design of a new website. We wanted our all female practice to convey strength and leadership in the area of criminal defence. ICONA not only created a superb website, but they also pushed us even higher in search engine results."



- Tonii K Roulston

calgarydefence.com