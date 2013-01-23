Best Maid Products Inc. to Sponsor 'ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS' Series on PBS

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2013 --ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS, the documentary television series airing on Texas PBS stations the fall of 2013 is pleased to announce that Fort Worth based, Best Maid Products Inc. has signed on as a corporate sponsor for the series.



“We are delighted to support this Texas PBS series and give back to the Texas communities that have been vital to the success of Best Maid and Del-Dixi for the past 87 years.” said Brian Dalton, President, Best Maid Products Inc. It is the first PBS sponsorship for Best Maid Products Inc., a company known by generations of Texans for it’s Best Maid, Del-Dixi and newly introduced, Farm to Market brands.



“By having Best Maid sponsor the ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS series, we are able to bring the diverse stories of the Texas people to a very large audience, ” said ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS director Carl Crum “The goal of the sponsorships is to align the series with with the businesses and individuals who are shaping the contemporary Texas landscape; we definitely have that with Best Maid on board.”



“We are proud to be associated with ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS and public television,” said Dalton, “both embody a commitment to Texas and it’s people and Best Maid is happy to be supporting their efforts.”



ONE SQUARE MILE has been nominated for eight Emmy® awards and has won three including ‘Outstanding Achievement in Documentary’ in 2010 and 2011. ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS is presented by KLRU Austin and Texas PBS. The series is created and co-produced by husband and wife filmmakers Carl and Elisabeth Crum with Fort Worth based Brazos Film & Video. The fiscal sponsor for ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS is the Houston based Southwest Media Alternate Project (SWAMP).



About BEST MAID PRODUCTS INC.

From their cucumber fields in West Texas, to their pickling operation in Mansfield, to their factory in Fort Worth, Best Maid has been a Texas tradition since 1926. Best Maid produces over 140 different products including the Best Maid, Del Dixi, Farm to Market and Chef’s Supreme brands. Best Maid products can be found on grocery shelves in every corner of the state and beyond. For more information, go to: http://www.bestmaidproducts.com



About TEXAS PBS

Texas PBS, with its twelve member stations, offers all Texans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content. Each month, Texas PBS stations reach over 20 million people, inviting them to experience the world. More information about Texas PBS is available at: http://www.texaspbs.org



About BRAZOS FILM & VIDEO LLC

For the past thirteen years, Brazos Film & Video has been one of the leading producers of documentary content in Texas. Recent work includes the PBS and ITVS documentary series ‘Women & Girls Lead’ which documents stories of empowered females across the US, and the Emmy® award winning series ‘One Square Mile’, which was the precursor to ONE SQUARE MILE: TEXAS. http://www.brazosfilms.com



