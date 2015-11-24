Best Mattress Brand Compares 2015 Black Friday Mattress Sales in Latest Guide

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --Every year, sales abound during Thanksgiving weekend, and one of the more heavily-promoted items in recent years remains mattresses. Beds tend to be one of the larger purchases for the average household, and Black Friday mattress sales offer significant discounts, often the best deals of the year, making them a popular draw for savvy shoppers.



Best Mattress Brand, a website that writes about beds, recently analyzed 2015 Black Friday mattress sales with the aim of simplifying shopping for readers. The guide, "Top Black Friday Mattress Sales of 2015 Compared", looks at common trends and compares deals on memory foam, innerspring beds and adjustable beds.



A key draw for readers is the website's detailed comparison and analysis of Black Friday mattress deals, sorted by bed type. Sales are drawn from released ads, press releases, and deal websites, with major department stores and national mattress retailers represented.



Memory foam mattress deals start from $319 this year, with discounts and gift cards being the most popular trends. Memory foam offers highlighted this year from Amerisleep, HH Gregg and Tempurpedic.



Innerspring mattress deals start from $97 this year, with discounts and free boxsprings offers being most common. Featured sales on innerspring sets come from Macy's, K-Mart and Serta.



Adjustable bed deals have also become more popular in recent years. Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Serta, Macy's and Astrabeds are offering discounts with mattress and base purchase, with queen sets from less than $2000.



From the sales announced so far, Best Mattress Brand notes that gift cards with purchases, rebates, promotional doorbusters, and increased emphasis on online Black Friday mattress sales are proving popular with retailers. Many department and online stores have announced they will start their sales on Thanksgiving Thursday rather than waiting until Friday as well.



The website plans on continuing to update the page with Black Friday deals on mattresses, and invites readers to browse their other guides to organic mattresses, Best and Worst Beds of 2015, and many others.



