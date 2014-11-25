Best Mattress Brand Researches 2014 Black Friday Mattress Sales in Latest Guide

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Mattresses tend to be one of the more expensive home purchases, and the promise of big savings during Black Friday mattress sales make beds a popular item during the Thanksgiving weekend. But, sorting through the deals and duds in scores of advertisements can be time consuming and stressful.



Best Mattress Brand, a blog all about beds, recently analyzed 2014 Black Friday mattress sales in order to simplify shopping for readers.



In their latest guide, “Top Black Friday Mattress Sales of 2014 Compared”, the blog looks at popular trends and compares deals on memory foam, innerspring beds and adjustable beds.



From the sales announced throughout November, Best Mattress Brand mentions that many retailers are beginning before Black Friday this year. Several major department stores are kicking off on Thanksgiving, or even the week prior. Other trends spotted include gift cards and rebates rather than discounts, promotional doorbuster beds, and a greater focus towards online Black Friday mattress sales.



For those seeking Black Friday mattress deals, the guide lists all offers by category and sorted by price to enable quick and easy comparisons for bargain hunters. Helpful shopping tips, such as what to look for and compare are also included. Sales are updated as of November 24, coming from leaked ads, press releases, and deal websites, with major department stores and national mattress retailers represented.



Memory foam mattress deals start from $299 this year, with discounts and gift cards being the most popular trends. Memory foam offers come from Macy’s, Amerisleep, Serta, Sears and others.



Innerspring mattress deals start from $159 this year, with discounts and free boxsprings offers being most common. Sales on innerspring sets come from Macy’s, Sears, HH Gregg, 1800Mattress and others.



Adjustable bed deals have also become more popular during 2014 Black Friday sales. Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Serta and Astrabeds are offering discounts with mattress and base purchase, with sets from $1598.



The Best Mattress Brand blog plans to continue updating the page with Black Friday deals on mattresses, and invites readers to browse their other guides including online mattress shopping tips, Best and Worst Beds of 2014, and many others.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.