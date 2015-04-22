Best Mattress Brand Series Features Costco Mattress Reviews

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Best Mattress Brand, a website that aims to educate and inform consumers on beds, regularly provides reviews on different brands to introduce readers to the market and make comparisons easier.



Their latest guide, released April 21, focuses on beds from big-box chain Costco. In the article, "Brand Overview: Costco Mattress Reviews," readers learn about the types of mattresses the store offers as well as potential pros and cons of choosing to buy a bed there.



Well-known for their bulk foods and discount appliances, Costco is a membership-based warehouse club with stores nationwide. Costco may not be the first place shoppers think of when looking for a new bed, but their popularity has been growing with people looking for good deals on memory foam and closeouts.



As explained in the Best Mattress Brand guide, Costco's mattress offerings include private label memory foam brands like Novaform and Sleep Science as well as beds from Spring Air, Sealy and Stearns and Foster collections. The majority of the manufacturers are fairly well-established.



One popular mattress from each brand was selected for detailed comparison, including the Spring Air Natalie, Novaform Altabella, Sleep Science Ara, Sealy Posturepedic Barnhart, and Stearns and Foster Lakeshore, ranging in price from $549 to $1299.



In the detailed analysis of consumer reviews on Costco mattresses, Best Mattress Brand places the average in the "B" range. A few of their advantages are cited as excellent customer service, return policy, and nationwide availability, while potential drawbacks include possible durability issues, limited firmness options (especially for foam), and somewhat limited information on important quality specifications.



As a membership store, the article reminds readers that there is an additional charge to factor in when buying. Only paying members can buy from stores, although anyone can buy online (though the 5% upcharge for guests outweighs the membership fee for most mattresses).



The guide to Costco mattress reviews is publicly available on the blog, along with additional articles in the series on brands like Ikea, Amerisleep, iComfort, Bed In A Box and several others.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.