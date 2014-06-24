Best Mattress Picks of Summer 2014 Revealed by What's the Best Bed

Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --In the market for a new mattress this summer? Blog What’s The Best Bed recently announced their top picks for 2014, featuring innerspring, memory foam, and latex mattresses with top consumer ratings.



The guide, titled “Best Mattress Picks of Summer 2014,” and published June 23, highlights 18 different mattress models spanning a range of price levels and brands. For each of the three mattress types, What’s The Best Bed identifies two budget-conscious (below $1000), two mid-range ($1000 to $2000), and two higher-end (over $2000) selections.



What’s The Best Bed introduces each category with average review and satisfaction figures and explains key comparison criteria. Their best mattress picks are presented in table format for easy comparison, which includes brand and model names, mattress specifications, average satisfaction ratings, queen-size prices, and return and warranty details.



Across the categories, the options with highest relative owner ratings include the Sleeping Beauty Advantage Pillowtop ($2399), the Amerisleep Revere Bed ($1299), and the Astrabeds Serenity Bed ($1999).



Prices for the blog’s mattress picks range from under $400 to over $2800, encompassing options to meet nearly every budget and comfort preference. What’s The Best Bed’s selections were based on how current specifications, quality, price, and consumer reviews compared to industry averages and to competitors.



All of the models compared in the article have above average scores with owners in reviews. Mattress reviews were a key part of the blog’s methodology, as they provide insight into factors like comfort, durability, and the customer experience that can otherwise difficult to gauge.



Also featured in the article are tips for choosing the best bed, as well as links to informative mattress buying guides and a poll for interested readers.



