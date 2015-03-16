Best Mattress Reviews Creates Guide to Selecting Adjustable Bed Mattresses

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2015 --Adjustable beds are on the rise as people seek to maximize comfort in the bedroom and improve sleep. They are still relatively new to the market however, and many shoppers have questions about the buying process, including how to choose the best mattress for an adjustable base.



Best Mattress Reviews, a website that covers mattress and buyer education topics, recently released a guide aiming to answer some of these common queries. Titled, "How to Find The Best Mattress for Adjustable Beds," the article was made available in full March 16.



In the guide, readers find answers to questions commonly fielded by the editors. Subjects include differences between bases sold with mattresses and separately, compatible types of mattresses, an explanation of sizes, traits to avoid and more.



The website also compares different mattress types commonly used with adjustable bases in order to help readers identify the right match for their needs and preferences. A simple chart contrasts memory foam, latex and innerspring mattresses on characteristics like flexibility, durability, owner satisfaction, average price and more.



Detailed comparisons of the mattress types are also included, along with specific traits to check for when shopping for an adjustable bed mattress. Best Mattress Reviews provides links to their previous mattress comparisons as well offering greater insight into leading brands of memory foam and natural latex mattresses.



Rounding out the report are a few savvy shopping tips, including pointers on warranties, returns and getting a good value. The adjustable bed mattress guide is available to the public in full on the Best Mattress Reviews website, where readers can also find several other bed comparisons and educational resources.



About BestMattress-Reviews.org

BestMattress-Reviews.org is a bed blog dedicated to providing mattress and sleep product information. On the blog, independent industry professionals provide expert opinions and recommendations backed by research and customer reviews. The website aims to make the buying and research process a little simpler by collecting and analyzing information in a digestible, enjoyable format.