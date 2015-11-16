Best Mexican Food in Santa Monica Now Offered at Mondo Taco

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --For the best Mexican food in Santa Monica, Mondo Taco on Colorado Avenue offers a wide selection of entrees, appetizers, and delicious desserts in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. With both indoor and outdoor seating, customers can relax with a tasty margarita while enjoying such wonderful dishes as the Mondo Taco French Kiss. This humorously named Mexican entree consists of homemade tortilla shells stuffed with shredded pork and a creamy Dijon mushroom sauce.



The expansive menu offers multiple creative recipe combinations that are truly unique and exclusive to only Mondo Taco. While this California eatery specializes in the best Mexican food in Santa Monica, Mondo Taco also offers homemade taco and tortilla dishes with an international flair. Customers can choose among delicious entrees inspired by other cultures, including the Japanese-inspired Tokyo Shrimp Taco stuffed with tempura shrimp, fresh avocado, and spicy mayonnaise dressing.



Other innovative taco dishes include the Taj Mahal Taco where mouthwatering coconut shrimp fill the homemade taco shells along with creamy curry sauce and freshly diced red bell peppers. For the more adventurous eater, the Afrentina Taco is another popular favorite. This tasty taco dish consists of grilled lamb and chimichurri sauce. Mondo Taco even offers the New Yawker Taco whose special ingredient is a Hebrew National Hotdog.



For the best Mexican food in Santa Monica, Mondo Taco also offers full-service catering where the engaging staff will build the exclusive taco recipes right in front of attending guests. Self-service catering is also available. Mondo Taco will freshly prepare all the exclusive ingredients in-house before delivery to the social event for quick and easy buffet style service.



About Mondo Taco

Mondo Taco Restaurant offers the best Mexican food in Santa Monica, California, specializing in international cuisine including homemade tortilla and taco dishes. Information on the variety of menu selections by Mondo Taco can be found on the company website or by contacting the management team directly at 310-310-8922. The primary restaurant location is 2200 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404.