Best Online Psychic Sites from Psychics Reviewed

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Psychics Reviewed is an online psychic review site that reviews and analyze different psychic networks. The result is then presented by the site in a format easier for readers to understand. The site aims to help users by identifying which psychics are best and which of them are fraud through a thorough review and research. Psychic networks reviews by Psychics Reviewed are mostly popular ones and they are ranked according to different factors. These factors include accuracy of psychics, the reputation of the company, types of readings being offered, rating of clients' satisfaction and pricing and guarantee.



Psychics Reviewed gives readers tips on what to look for before committing to a psychic service. There are various things that should be considered such as the divination option presented by the website, contact option provided, additional features which separates them from the rest and customer service provided by the site. According to Psychics Reviewed, a good website is one that offers users with various options to choose from. Users should also be aware of the different divination options – tarot reading, scrying and numerology. Tarot cards reading uses a deck of tarot cards and the psychic will interpret them for you. Scrying involves the use of a pendant and most effective for questions answerable only by a yes or a no while numerology deals with numbers that may be related to you.



The website ranking of the best psychic networks include Asknow Psychics, Psychic Source and Kasamba. Asknow was launched online last 2005 and has been in the business for 20 years. Reading is done through phone or online chat. Psychic Source started in 1989 and has been in the business since. It employs 300 psychics, 30 of whom are available at any given time within 24 hours. Kasamba was launched in 1999 was formerly named as Live Person. Kasamba is currently the largest psychic network online.



For more information and reviews of other psychic website, visit Psychics Reviewed at http://www.psychicsreviewed.org



About Psychics Reviewed

Psychics Reviewed is an online website that reviews the best psychic sites online to help users decide for the psychic service that suits them without wasting their money. Psychics Reviewed may be contacted through e-mail at psychicsreviewed@gmail.com. Interested parties may also call them at 983-4521. Psychics Reviewed business address is located at Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.