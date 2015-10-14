Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --New Blog Post Article Reveals Surprising Facts for Motor Vehicle Accident Victims of Orange County California.



The 12 Things a Person Should Remember to do after a Car Accident has now been released and published by Auto Accident Lawyer Orange County, an authority legal website in the Car Accident Injury law service. The article brings to light everyday critical motor vehicle collision facts, especially for any victim of motor vehicle accidents in Orange County.



Motor Vehicle Accident Victims in Orange County, who are interested in reading about the 12 Steps to Take After an Auto Accident, can read the entire article at http://www.autoaccidentlawyeroc.com/12-things-to-remember-after-a-car-accident/



Because people need to think fast and keep themselves protected in the event of an auto accident by following these tips from the Orange County California auto accident attorney. Perhaps the most interesting pieces of information was; What happens after a car accident is often dependent on what steps are taken in the event of an auto accident collision.



The legal blog article was posted by Alexander D. Napolin, who needed to bring attention to the subject of knowing the basic 12 Steps to take after an auto accident.



'Each year over 6 million car accidents occur in the United States alone and 1 in 3 of those accidents results in some form of personal injury. Even the safest drivers can end up injured in an auto accident and left to deal with the pain and suffering on their own.'



Don't get caught without the right tools to make it through an accident. Instead, drivers can learn how to deal with a car accident before it happens by following these helpful tips.



- After a Car Accident, do a Physical Injury Check the first thing those who are involved in an auto accident should do is make sure everyone involved is okay. Check for any physical injuries and be sure not to move someone who may be heavily injured, unless they are in a life threatening position. It is common for auto accident victims to suffer from internal injuries so be sure not to wait to call for help.



- Help Try to Secure the Accident Scene and Help prevent any further accidents or injuries by setting up flares and/or keeping emergency flashers on. If the lights on both vehicles have been damaged, drivers can use a flashlight or mobile phone flash to alert oncoming traffic and emergency vehicles.



- Call the Police to File Motor Vehicle Accident Report Even if the accident seems minor and there are no apparent injuries, it is important that drivers call the police to file an accident report. Keep the vehicles involved in the accident where they are unless they are blocking traffic, then make the call.



- Give an Accurate Account of Car Accident Drivers should do their best to document the accident scene with their camera phone and be sure to give police the most accurate account of the accident as possible. It is best not to guess or make assumptions, so if a driver doesn't know something for certain, that's exactly what they should tell police.



- Don't Apologize at the Scene Even if a driver thinks they may be at fault it is not in their best interest, from a legal standpoint, to apologize. In these types of situations, an apology can look like an admission of guilt and could be held against the driver if a personal injury claim is taken to court.



- Exchange and Gather Important Information In most cases, the responding officer will gather this information but in the event that an officer is not called, drivers must collect contact and insurance information from the other parties involved in the accident. Be sure to get information from each person involved in the accident including passengers and any witnesses that may be available.



- Report the Accident to Insurance Company Drivers should notify their insurance companies of the accident as soon as possible. This can help speed the legal process later on down the road and also gives drivers an indication of what medical coverage options they have available.



- Get Medical Attention if Injured In many cases, injuries following an auto accident are not immediately identifiable. In fact, many individuals report noticing their injuries a day or two after the accident has taken place. Unless a driver is absolutely sure they have no injuries, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.



- Keep an Accident Report Log for Future use once the insurance claims process has begun it is a good idea to keep an ongoing file on all of the documents relating to the accident. This file may also be useful later on down the road in regards to a personal injury claim.



- Speak with a Personal Injury Attorney Experienced in Auto Accidents - Insurance companies are responsible for determining fault when an auto accident occurs and in most cases, both parties settle out of court. In order to cover all the bases, it is a good idea to get a free consultation with an experienced personal injury attorney in the event that a dispute needs to be taken to court.



