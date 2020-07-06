Making It Big on Poshmark with Poshmark Pro Tools - the Number One Selling Poshmark Bot

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2020 --As the number one selling Poshmark automated software, Poshmark Pro Tools is a smart bot that helps buyers free up space and increase their revenue, all the while complying with security regulations to make sure your account never gets compromised.



Poshmark Pro Tools follows Poshmark's community guided schematic and allows automated features on the marketplace to boost sales. The bot operates as a virtual assistant with the mind of a human making sure that it goes undetected and there is no security breach. Features include; sharing, following, and unfollowing closets and many more community guided tasks all of which generate more engagement on your listings and results in them being featured higher in search results.



Poshmark encourages users to engage with one another through home-page features or Posh parties. Sellers can upload an unlimited amount of listings each day and engage with fellow Poshers to garner likes on their own. However, these community-guided operations are monotonous and labor-intensive for sellers. Sellers have to dedicate a huge chunk of their day just to get engagement - and not to make sales.



This software allows sellers to stay on top and free-up their schedules to perform other business-critical tasks such as sourcing, scheduling, and selling. Since launching in 2019, Poshmark Pro Tools has helped over 2,000 sellers on Poshmark go from hobbyists to pros.



Poshmark Pro Tools operates on three key modules that are designed for specific revenue-generating mechanisms. The software can act as a targeted module that follows a specific sub-set of users on Poshmark after a keyword is inserted. The sub-set and keyword are reflective of your listings. The software then targets the audience most likely to buy from your closet.



For more information, please visit https://poshmarktools.com/



Watch your closet sell itself!



About Poshmark Pro Tools

Poshmark Pro tools was created in 2019 by Poshmark users to make the site easier to operate and manage. It is a highly effective software with proven results to increase sales, generate more revenue, and elevate a sellers status from an average reseller to a pro. Currently, there are over 2000 users with numbers only going higher and higher. Poshmark Pro Tools is a Poshmark bot compatible with Windows software and is currently supported on Windows Vista/7/8/8.1/10 - 32 and 64 bit.



After availing a three-day free trial, users will be signed up for Poshmark Pro Tools paid software services. Poshmark Pro Tools offers four services:

1. Monthly Package ($14.99/month)

2. Cool Package ($34.99/3 months)

3. Super Awesome Package ($64.99/6 months), and

4. Amazingly Awesome Package ($99.99/year)