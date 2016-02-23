Best PPC Agencies Names eMarketing Concepts the #1 Company for Google Pay Per Click Advertising

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --Navigating the inner workings of the internet is a time-intensive task that requires careful forethought, precision, and a generous helping of knowledge. Knowledge of one's target market is an importance facet for any business, regardless of their online presence. One barometer for measuring familiarity with a target market is to determine how they begin and maintain their pay per click campaigns. Although there are a number of reputable companies out there, only one has garnered the #1 spot for their Google PPC Advertising, and their name is eMarketing Concepts. Most recently the Los Angeles-based company achieved a new benchmark, receiving the #1 spot for their efforts in Google PPC Marketing from independent authority Best PPC Agencies.



Best PPC Agencies is a company that exists to help business owners. Their experts determine the cream of the crop, and find those companies that go the extra mile, produce results, and prove time and time again that they know how to maximize PPC advertising dollars. They come to a decision only after reviewing multiple elements of a given company, including (but not limited to): services offered, client research, online research, customer reviews, previous accolades, traffic ratings, and proprietary analytics.



"It truly is humbling to receive an award such as this, and to be recognized for all the effort our team puts into our PPC campaigns, day in and day out," explained eMarketing Concepts PPC Advertising Manager Irene Mostovaya. "This #1 ranking is one we will take in stride, and use it as inspiration to continue to deliver great results for our clients."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



