Editor-in-Chief for SEO Consulting Firm Steps Down

The move is in response to her desire to focus more attention on Lorrie Walker Communications, Inc., the public relations agency she founded in May 2007.



Walker joined Sinai Marketing's content SEO team in June 2007. She served as the company's only writer at the time. As the SEO company grew, CEO Ali Husayni asked Walker to oversee the content department, which today totals 13 writers.



"I began looking at my professional goals at the end of 2012 and realized the time had come to focus more attention on my own company," Walker says. "I've enjoyed this experience, and the decision is bittersweet. But it had to be made."



The SEO experience has been beneficial to her public relations work because experts in the PR field continue to recognize the powerful role SEO can play in the traditional services they provide for clients.



Walker says she believes her PR firm is the most well-versed on SEO in the area, and in an effort to continue providing cutting edge services that incorporate SEO, she will remain on the Sinai team as a writer for Sinai's SEO blog.



"SEO is an integral part of public relations, which means I need to stay up to speed," she says. "Continuing as a contributing writer makes it easier for me to stay abreast of what's going on in the SEO world."



Sinai Marketing conducted a nationwide search for a new editor-in-chief to replace Walker. They hired Katie Manry, from Clearwater. She started in January.



