Best Selling All Natural Beauty Brand Olla Organics Announces Launch of Special Free Giveaway Contest for Dead Sea Mud Mask

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --There's not many things the average beauty product user enjoys more than a contest that gives away in-demand products for free. Stepping up to give these shoppers something to be excited about, Olla Organics, recently announced the launch of a special giveaway where the brand will send out three Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask products for free – the only thing needed to qualify is following and "liking" the brand's Facebook page. Interested beauty enthusiasts should link up with Olla Organics Facebook page soon, before they miss the rare opportunity to participate.



"We love to have fun contests with our followers and this is no exception," commented a spokesperson from Olla Organics. "Come see what we're up to, like and follow us, and have a chance to win a free Dead Sea Mud Mask. Even if you don't win, we fun discount promotions fairly often as well. We can hardly wait to see you!"



According to Olla Organics, their Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask has won a huge amount of rave reviews from users, who have embraced the brand for their devotion to quality ingredients, top notch customer service and everyday low prices. All these factors and more have made the Dead Sea Mud Mask a popular choice with Amazon.com and other online shoppers.



Kristen P., from Ohio, recently said in a five star review, "I was suffering from poor skin, something that has plagued me since I was a young teenager. Nothing has helped clear it up quite like Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask – and the prices are much lower than any mud masks at my local shops!"



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ollaorganics.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.