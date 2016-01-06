Best Selling Author and Leading Coach Guides Business Owners to Success Through Personal Mastery

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --Andreas Jones, a best-selling author and business coach who has become one of the most recommended business coaches in the USA, has launched a Mastermind group that allows business people to advance onto the next level of commercial success.



The Combat Business Mastermind (www.CombatBusinessMastermind.com) helps people learn the mindset, strategies, and systems they need to master the science of achieving success. With the positive results it has achieved and the way it has helped business owners transform their business into a financial success, the group attracts people from all over the USA.



Nancy Allen, President, and CEO who enrolled in the Mastermind Group said: "I joined the mastermind group because I wanted to learn from Andreas. What I got was great advice, AND the opportunity to meet and learn from 4 other incredible business owners. The format is wonderful because of the accountability that is built into the meetings and reporting out of goals and achievements every week. I encourage everyone to join this great program."



Last year four hundred thousand new businesses were launched. However, the number of business that failed was 470,000. It's feared the number of businesses that fail will continue to outweigh the number of new businesses that are launched in 2016. Andreas Jones wants to reverse this figure with his one to one business coaching program and business mastermind.



The business coach has gained a reputation in helping people who struggle with their business to gain a clearer vision of how to reach their goal. One of the major problems business owners have, is the failure to understand how to run the business in a more efficient manner. The business coach helps to develop his client's mindset, goals, and performance, where they learn how to run their business efficiently and more effectively and avoid becoming another failed statistic.



The business coach who has launched a free book titled Brain Battalion, which is available to download from www.combatbusinesscoaching.com, is offering a free complimentary consultation https://www.timetrade.com/book/X8PBK where people looking to reach the next level of business success, can learn how Andreas Jones can help them achieve that goal.



For more information on Andreas Jones, and how he is helping business people reach their goals, please visit www.AndreasAJones.com.



About Andreas Jones

Andreas Jones is a best-selling author, certified coach, speaker, and trainer combining more than 10 years of experience in domestic and international corporate and military environments.



Media Contact:

Name- Andreas Jones

website- www.AndreasAJones.com

Phone- 404-376-6452

Email- Andreas@AndreasAJones.com