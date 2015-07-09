Toms River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2015 --What's the difference between choice and fate and can the spring of 1976 shed any light? That's the subtle vein running through the center of Amazon best-selling author Elizabeth Good's latest novel. Already receiving five stars from Readers' Favorite reviewers, "Trampled Underfoot: The Dirt on Vic and Lia" sets its pace. It romps through the lives of a family brought to life in Good's first novel entitled, "Just Another Sunday". The resilient Benedicts have survived upheaval, death, and barbaric religious restraints together. Now they're witness to a questionable marriage the reader just can't help but agonize with.



Noted numerous times by reviewers as a book that reads just a bit too close to home, "Trampled Underfoot" is a nostalgic novel at its best. Set in the psychedelic 70s, the historical romance novel brings to mind Woodstock, war, hippies, drugs and the lasting ripples found in family histories.



A four star review from Readers' Favorite reviewer Janelle Alex, Ph.D relays, "Elizabeth Good's Trampled Underfoot most certainly shares dirt on Vic and Lia. It kept my interest. Having grown up in the 1970s, she skillfully created an opportunity to step back in time alongside Lia and her experiences. Trampled Underfoot is most certainly a story filled with drama, and one that will keep you wondering what could possibly go wrong next."



Lia Benedict is the book's wide-eyed 23 year-old protagonist bride given to love's extreme highs. As she tries to make sense of tragedy, the belief in fate, and the dynamics of choice, the reader wonders about her new husband. Vic Somers' dramatic addictions are enough to muddle the waters while the two make a willing run for God. With confidence shaken, Lia's biggest fears are the missteps she's sure to take.



Given four stars, a Readers' Favorite review from Cheryl E. Rodriguez says, "Elizabeth Good captures the 1970s. Throughout the story you could feel the agonizing reality within the lives of the characters. I don't believe I have ever loathed a character as much as I did this antagonist. Good writes an emotional roller-coaster, up and down, twisting your gut and gripping your heart to the very end. Trampled Underfoot takes the cliché "love is blind" to a whole new level."



About Elizabeth Good

Elizabeth Good is an author from Brooklyn, New York that currently resides in Toms River, New Jersey. The author lives with her husband and 13-year-old shih tzu, Saverio. She has one son, three stepchildren, and three grandsons. Trampled Underfoot is Good's second novel. Her first novel, "Just Another Sunday" was continually listed on Amazon's Top 100 Coming-of-Age Bestsellers List.



"Trampled Underfoot: The Dirt on Vic and Lia" is a 294 page book in print. it appeals to the following genres: Fiction/Drama, Fiction/Medical, Fiction/New Adult, Fiction/Religious, Fiction/Romance/Historical/20th Century.



