Best Selling Author Finds Purpose

It is no secret that Christians, Churches, and other organizations spend millions of dollars looking for effective ways to spread the gospel of Christ. Likewise, it is no secret that T.V. evangelists, capitalists, and popular Charismatic Preachers have made millions explaining what they call the mysteries of the Bible. The proper solution, however, is short, effective testimonials of genuine believers. One such believer and American best-selling author, Kelly Riggs, now shares his spiritual knowledge and life experiences in his short, easy-to-read books. Kelly has gone further by posting what he has learned on his website, https://www.treasuresintestimony.com/.



Although he has taught Biblical principles as a Sunday School teacher and shared the Gospel as a believer, Kelly has never considered himself a Biblical Scholar. Only recently, Kelly discovered the Lord's purpose behind the lessons he has learned. As with every Born-Again Believer, Kelly's life purpose is to "make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit…" MATTHEW 28: 18-19.



Kelly Riggs was touched on this project years ago but felt unqualified to proceed with this writing. It was not until the Lord clarified His Word that Kelly moved on his faith. "For you see your calling, brethren, that not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called. But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty; and the base things of the world and the things which are despised God has chosen, and the things which are not, to bring to nothing the things that are…" 1 Corinthians 1:26-28



Kelly's latest releases are:



HEALING WITH JESUS



This book is the testimony of an unbeliever who was transformed into a believer in God's power to heal in today's day and age. It took a miracle to change the writer's mind about healing. It outlines the writer's studies as he tries to make sense of what happened to him. It is full of healing scriptures, personal doubts, and the miracle that changed everything. This book is a writer's way of shouting from the rooftops. The Lord is worth praising.



FINDING KINGDOM PURPOSE WITH JESUS



God's purpose for humanity is the only purpose that remains eternal because it is not based on the imperfect characteristics of man. Instead, His purpose is based on His unfailing love for us as His children. The purpose set forth by God in His eternal promises is perfect and meant to be achieved through selflessness. Only when we give of ourselves can we truly experience lasting joy, especially after receiving the gift of salvation through His grace. It is the blueprint of one believer's journey to finding God's purpose for his life.



OVERCOMING WORRY WITH JESUS



Worry, and the anxiety that follows is a global epidemic. Its effects can trouble everyone from every walk of life and are curable. This book is the path a spirit-filled believer discovered to overcome debilitating worry. The work took time, and he took many turns, but ultimately, he found his rock. Between these covers, you will see God's path for all humanity to follow. Reading this book is your first step to recovery.

For more information about these subjects, visit https://www.treasuresintestimony.com/.



