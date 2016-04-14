Best Selling Authors Speak at Near-Death Event in Orlando

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --EXPLORE THE EXTRAORDINARY: Featuring NY Times bestselling author Anita Moorjani and many others! "Paths to Healing & Wholeness" at the Embassy Suites in Orlando, FL – Lake Buena Vista South, 407-597-4000.



Everyone is invited to EXPLORE THE EXTRAORDINARY and learn about Paths to Healing and Wholeness. Keynote speakers will include New York Times bestselling author Anita Moorjani and many others. The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) will host this full weekend conference in Orlando, where people will gather from all over the country—and the public is invited. Those in the local Orlando area are especially invited to come and hear these authors tell their stories during the conference.



A special free session for the public is being offered Thursday, July 28, 2016 at Explore the Extraordinary, a conference presented by the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS).



Anita Moorjani, NY Times bestselling author



After fighting cancer for 4 years, Anita Moorjani finally succumbed. She crossed over into the afterlife and miraculously came back for a swift and complete healing. Anita is the New York Times best-selling author of Dying to be Me. At this conference you can hear this amazing story on healing and wholeness. Anita says, "Because of my experience…I realize that absolutely anything is possible. Life is supposed to be great, and we are very, very loved. The way I look at life has changed dramatically, and I am so glad to have been given a second chance to experience 'heaven on earth.'"



Suzanne Giesemann, bestselling author



Suzanne Giesemann is the author of 11 books, and an evidential medium and will also be a featured speaker at this IANDS event. She captivates audiences as she brings hope and healing through her work. Suzanne's book, Messages of Hope documents the story of her transformation from a U.S. Navy Commander to spiritual author and teacher.



Jeff Olsen, bestselling author



Jeff Olsen is the author of two books, I knew Their Hearts and Beyond mile Marker 80. The near-death experience occurred during a horrible automobile accident which inflicted multiple life threatening injuries, and the loss of his wife and youngest son. Jeff's profound out of body experiences gave him deep insights and spiritual gifts. Jeff now takes the wisdom he's gained from his own transformational ordeal to assist others in bringing clarity and direction to their extraordinary experience.



Explore the Extraordinary Conference Information:



- Thursday, July 28: Healthcare-Education-Research-Science (HERS) Session (all day)

- Friday–Sunday, July 29–31: General Session: Presentations, workshops, healing sessions

- Hotel rooms: $129 (single/double occupancy, $10 each additional person)

- Hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton, Orlando Lake Buena Vista South: located at: 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746 (407-597-4000)



Early Bird Registration and discounts will continue through April 2016. Visit www.NearDeathConference.com to see the entire list of notable authors, other guest speakers and workshops.



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.