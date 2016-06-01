Best SEO Sydney Expert Launches Free Book 7 Biggest Mistakes in Website Design

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Top 10 SEO Sydney (top10insydney.com/seo/) is pleased to announce they are offering a free E-Book to help people understand and avoid the common mistakes that are made by website designers. When these mistakes are made, it can affect the ranking of the site and the exposure it receives. The book titled '7 Biggest Mistakes In Website Design' is available by visiting the site.



The book has been made available by the Best SEO Sydney Expert to show their commitment in helping all businesses, big and small to increase traffic and achieve maximum exposure online. Although there are thousands of web design agencies in Australia and tens of thousands of them around the world, only a small selection have the experience and understanding of SEO. That means thousands of websites are being built each week that are not properly optimized for the search engines or not providing a real friendly user experience.



Sydney Top 10 SEO who are fully experienced in designing websites that are fully optimized cover important topics in their book. The book will allow website owners to check any mistakes that may have been made so they can be rectified. The '7 Biggest Mistakes In Website Design' book will also allow people thinking of building their own website to learn and understand what mistakes to avoid. Thousands have already downloaded the FREE ebook.



A spokesman for Top 10 SEO Sydney said: "We felt it was important to let people understand some of the mistakes that can be made when building a website. The book aims to give people the important information they need to reduce the negative impact a website can have when not designed properly."



To learn more about Top 10 SEO Sydney, and the services they provide to increase website traffic and build websites, please visit https://top10insydney.com/seo



About Top 10 SEO Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO has been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



Media Contact:

+61 2 9569 6580

hello@top10insydney.com

https://top10insydney.com/seo

Levels 14, Lumley House,

309 Kent Street,

Sydney NSW 2000