Best Smart Bulbs to Use with Amazon's Alexa

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2017 --The voice-activated virtual assistant, Alexa, is housed within the Amazon Echo smart speaker. It can do a lot of cool tricks, but she's especially great at controlling smart lights. There are a lot of light bulbs that will do the job, but which one is best? The Philips Hue Go Multi-Color Smart LED Personal Wireless Lighting System is a strong contender and makes its case to be the top consumer choice



Philips Hue Go is the most versatile light in the home. Right now it's being offered as the daily deal on Yugster.com for jus $69.97 making it an even more attractive option. When plugged into a power outlet, use it to color walls with up to 16 million colors or bright white light. Unplug it from the power outlet and Philips Hue Go becomes a portable centerpiece users can carry to set the mood and bring the best light for any activity.



It is powered by a rechargeable internal battery that can last up to 3 hours. Also in portable mode, Philips Hue Go can be fully controlled with a smart device. The built-in smart battery management guarantees maximum usage. Although Philips Hue Go is not waterproof, it is designed to withstand high humidity.



Control Philips Hue Go conveniently and quickly even without a smart device at hand. Activate light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Choose from 7 different light effects: functional warm white light, cool energizing daylight, and 5 natural dynamic light effects that match all special moments. Or cycle through all the possible color choices from anywhere by quickly tapping and then holding the button until the desired color comes up.



The fun really starts when connected with the Bridge allowing the discovery of endless possibilities. Control Philips Hue go from a smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app or any third party app developed for Philips Hue. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and sync to entertainment systems for the full Philips Hue experience. With online access, users can even control the lights from anywhere in the world. Hue Go normally retails for $99.99 at retailers like Best Buy so it's really a great deal on Yugster.



Philips Hue Go received a 3.5 out of 5 rating in a review on PCmag. "The Hue Go is a fun, portable addition to Philips' connected lighting ecosystem." wrote Timothy Torres. "The Philips Hue Go is a wireless smart light that runs on a built-in, rechargeable battery and doesn't need to be connected to a hub to work. You may want to connect it to one, though, if you want to unlock its full potential, like the ability to create customized lighting scenes and access personal alarms. It can also link up with other Philips Hue connected lighting"



Hurry and grab the Philips Hue Go on yugster.com for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.