Best Social Media Curator App – Wowso, Where AI Helps Users to Read Relevant Stories and News

Santa Clarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2020 --Wowso is a unique AI technology-driven platform that uses a personalized algorithm that brings original, fresh and related content for entertainment and fun. Download the app, select topics that is interesting, and then done! Be connected with the rest of the world. Enliven and customize accounts by scheduling related posts and marking favorite posts and topics from over 25 categories. Comment on posts, re-post, like and schedule personalized posts. It has never been this easy and fun to find and share content or to filter feed.



What Wowso brings with this app:



- Combines several platforms in one easy to use app (Instagram, Twitter, Reddit)



- AI picks and filters the best and most entertaining content from over 25 categories



- Removes fake content and trolls



- Ranks the content



- All content is screened by a manual team, in addition to AI



- Time-based filtering allows people to catch up on what they've missed from social media over the past months



Wowso is developed by Stanford scientists and social media engineers. A unique AI technology-driven app, which brings original, fun, interesting, trending, and artistic content and stories. It is not just an app, it is "the" app.



"Be SOcial Be WOWed"



