Best South America Treks Per Month

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --Not everyone can take off on an epic international trip anytime they want; many of us have unique demands made on us from work, family, and other realms of our lives so we have to travel when we can, not always when we want. Additionally, many of us want to be active in our travels, seeking both a physical challenge and a refreshing break from our everyday lives. With these two points in mind, we've created an Adventures Within Reach "Trek a Month South America" overview highlighting our favorite treks each month to help you pick a great adventure for your travel dates.



JANUARY: 6-Day The Dientes Trek (Chile) -- Starting at $1725/person



FEBRUARY: 5-Day Patagonia: Traditional W Trek in Torres del Paine (Chile) -- Starting at $1550/person



MARCH: 7-Day Los Glaciares National Park: Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre Trek (Argentina) -- Starting at $1395/person



APRIL: 7-Day Luxury Lodge to Lodge Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu (Peru) -- Starting at $3885/person



MAY: 6-Day Vilcabamba Trek: The Search for the Lost City of the Incas (Peru)



JUNE: 6-Day Best of the Huayhuash Trek (Peru) -- Starting at $995/person



JULY: 6-Day Trekking the fantasy world of Chapada Diamantina (Brazil) -- Starting at $1095/person



AUGUST: 4-Day Barefoot Trekking through the Hidden Pools and Dunes of Lencois Maranhenses (Brazil) -- Starting at $985/person



SEPTEMBER: 5-Day Inca Trail to Machu Picchu (Peru) -- Starting at $1235/person



OCTOBER: 4-Day Northwest Argentina: Trekking to the Clouds (Argentina) -- Starting at $590/person



NOVEMBER: 14-Day Seven Ecuadorian Peaks With Cotopaxi and Chimborazo (Ecuador)



DECEMBER: 8-Day Los Nevados Trekking (Colombia)



