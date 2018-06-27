Best Steakhouses in Chicago and New York Launched by David "The Food Dude" Lissner via New Websites

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2018 --Award-winning culinary journalist, David Lissner, also known as "The Food Dude" showcases the best steak restaurants in Chicago via ChicagoBestSteak.com. His goal is to gather a record of the best steakhouse restaurants in major cities in the U.S. and exhibit them in his website which debuted in 2001.



The points for steakhouses are specific in order to be included as one of the bests: The beef criteria must feature USDA Prime Steak or above, like Wagyu and Kobe beef. Lissner then checks the menus, wine lists, ambiance, plus local and national press. The new addition, NYBestSteak.com features best steakhouses in New York City where daily menus go live side by side with useful details on both the Chicago and New York City websites.



Lissner is searching for local food writers and bloggers to help him expand his vision, so please contact him at 312-573-0101, if interested.



Explore the "Best Steak" websites today to locate the best steakhouses in Chicago and New York City.