Best Trampolines in 2016 Revealed by the Experts at ThoroughlyReviewed.com

There are many options available to the consumer ranging from a few hundred dollars to well into the thousands. The reviews focused on trampolines that provided both safety and durability without breaking the bank. All of the top rated trampolines have tubular steel construction as the frame and base of the trampoline with extended poles to secure safety netting around the perimeter of the jumping pad. Additionally, all trampolines are made of durable UV resistant materials that will last throughout the years without breaking down.



According to Jonathan Humes, the Editorial Director for ThoroughlyReviewed.com, "The team looked at many trampolines and they were surprise how well made the Skywalker brand of trampolines were for the price. Of course there are better options out there but they come at a much higher price point. The Skywalker 15ft was the model that was tested and it took 2 people to put it together. It delivered plenty of bounce and was sturdy when jumping into the netted sides."



In first place is the Skywalker 15ft round trampoline which delivered excellent performance for the price. It was the bounciest of the trampolines that were tested.



