Best Way to Copy DVD Transformers: Age of Extinction Has Been Figured Out

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Digiarty Software, a famous DVD copy and ripper software provider, makes Transformers: Age of Extinction DVD copy solution public in an article. It says that by using WinX DVD Copy Pro, people can copy Transformers 4 DVD to DVD, ISO image and VIDEO_TS folder. Moreover, it also aids people to copy Transformers 4 DVD title, chapter content and extract video or audio file only.



As the fourth installment of Transformers film series, Transformers: Age of Extinction is undoubtedly highly focused all around the world. Finally, this movie at the box office grossed over $966 million worldwide. For those missing Transformers 4 in theaters or desiring to appreciate again, they will buy Transformers: Age of Extinction DVD released on September 30, 2014. And DVD copy software can facilitates better preserving and organizing Transformers DVD content.



In that article, people are provided with a step-by-step guide to copy Transformers 4 DVD to DVD. Seemingly complicated DVD backup process is broken down into small simple steps: choose Transformers 4 DVD copy mode > select Transformers 4 DVD > specify target DVD burner > hit "Run" to begin Transformers: Age of Extinction DVD copying.



For detailed tutorial to Copy Transformers: Age of Extinction DVD, please visit this article

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/copy-transformers-4-dvd.htm



It seems simple to copy DVD Transformers 4 using WinX DVD Copy Pro, but not the case with other DVD copy software in the market. Copy protections adopted by commercial DVDs like Transformers: Age of Extinction DVD, Frozen DVD challenge numerous DVD copy programs, thus make them fail to access to DVD and let alone copying DVD to DVD, ISO image file or other formats.



WinX DVD Copy Pro is a Windows-based DVD backup application. It is proved to be able to access to any regular DVDs and copy-protected DVDs, and then 1:1 clone DVD to DVD, ISO image and VIDEO_TS folder. Meanwhile, it also provides flexible DVD title/chapter copy. This DVD copy software is equipped with an advanced bad sector recover engine which helps to repair physically corrupted sectors and copy DVD with Sony ARccOS bad sectors. And it outputs DVD copy file with lossless quality at fast speed.



Pricing and Availability

Holiday discount $35.95 (original price $49.95) is open to all to buy DVD Copy Pro. Meanwhile, people will free get DVD Ripper Platinum as a gift.



Because once-a-year autumn promotion is still going on, a 75% off WinX Autumn Gift Pack is available. This pack costs $40.95 for 1 PC and only $49.95 for 5 PCs consisting of DVD Copy Pro, DVD Ripper Platinum and HD Video Converter Deluxe and an extra gift Air Playit.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.