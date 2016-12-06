BestCompany.com Releases Its Updated Car Warranty Company Rankings - December 2016

Pleasant Grove, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --BestCompany.com has released its car warranty company rankings. These rankings reflect BestCompany.com's recommendation in order of the top recommended to the least recommended car warranty company:



Car Warranty Company Rankings



1 - Endurance (Score 8.0)

2 - CARCHEX (Score 8.0)

3 - American Standard Auto Group (Score 6.3)

4 - Delta Auto Protect (Score 5.9)

5 - Forever Car (Score 5.0)

6 - Preferred Warranties (Score 4.5)

7 - Protect My Car (Score 4.5)

8 - Warranty Direct (Score 4.0)

9 - IWS Acquisition Corporation (Score 3.0)

10 - CarMax (Score 2.5)



*The overall score is out of a possible 10.



The following criteria was considered when calculating rankings: roadside assistance coverage, warranty coverage flexibility, rental car coverage, contract policy flexibility, customer service availability, past and present lawsuits brought against the company, and consumer reviews. The criteria used to calculate rankings was developed using consumer polling, consumer reviews, and market research.



BestCompany.com found Endurance, CARCHEX, American Standard Auto Protection, Delta Auto Protect, and Forever Car to be in the top five car warranty companies nationally. These top companies typically provide better coverage and competitive warranty rates.



About BestCompany.com

BestCompany.com provides expert-driven rankings and real customer reviews for over 4,200 companies spanning more than 120 industries. Founded in 2014, our mission is to first empower everyday consumers to make better decisions when dealing with companies, and second to improve transparency and customer service among the businesses we review. We believe in holding businesses accountable by making the voice of the customer heard, and celebrating businesses that put their customers first.



