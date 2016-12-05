BestCompany.com Releases Its Updated Internet Service Provider (ISP) Rankings - December 2016

Pleasant Grove, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --BestCompany.com has released its updated internet service provider (ISPs) rankings. These rankings reflect BestCompany.com's recommendation in order of the top recommended to the least recommended internet service provider.



Internet Service Provider Rankings



1 - Google Fiber (Score 7.6)

2 - Grande Communications (Score 7.5)

3 - CenturyLink (Score 7.4)

4 - Comcast Xfinity (Score 7.2)

5 - Suddenlink (Score 7.1)

6 - Wave Broadband (Score 6.3)

7 - Rise Broadband (Score 6.3)

8 - Frontier Communications (Score 6.3)

9 - RCN (Score 6.2)

10 - Cable One (Score 6.1)

11 - Verizon (Score 6.0)

12 - Cox Communications (Score 6.0)

13 - Optimum Online (Score 6.0)

14 - Bright House (Spectrum) (Score 5.7)

15 - Time Warner Cable (Score 5.7)

16 - Midcontinent Communications (Score 5.5)

17 - Charter Internet (Score 5.4)

18 - Sonic Internet (Score 4.9)

19 - Earthlink Internet (Score 4.6)

20 - AT&T Internet (Score 4.2)

21 - Vivint Internet (Score 4.1)

22 - DSL Extreme (Score 4.0)

23 - HughesNet (Score 4.0)

24 - SenaWave (Score 4.0)

25 - NetZero (Score 3.8)

26 - Exede Internet (Score 3.8)

*Maximum possible score = 10



The following criteria was considered when calculating rankings: upload and download speeds offered, affordability, plan flexibility, geographic availability, contract length, data caps, customer support, past and present lawsuits brought against the company, financial stability of the company, consumer reviews. This criteria was developed using consumer polling, consumer reviews, and market research.



BestCompany.com found Google Fiber, Grande Communications, Centurylink, Comcast Xfinity, and Suddenlink to be the top five internet service providers nationally. These top companies typically provide better connection speeds at a more affordable price, competitive contract lengths, and better plan flexibility.



