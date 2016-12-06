Pleasant Grove, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --BestCompany.com has released its student debt refinancing and consolidation company rankings. These rankings reflect BestCompany.com's top recommended to least recommended car warranty company.



Student Debt Refinancing and Consolidation Company Rankings



1 - SoFi (Score 9.6)

2 - Credible (Score 9.0)

3 - CommonBond (Score 7.9)

4 - LendKey (Score 7.8)

5 - Darien Rowayton Bank (Score 7.8)

6 - EDvestinU (Score 7.5)

7 - College Ave Student Loans (Score 7.2)

8 - Earnest (Score 7.2)

9 - Citizens Bank (Score 6.7)

10 - UW Credit Union (Score 6.7)

11 - Federal Student Aid (Score 6.4)

12 - U-FI Student Loans (Score 6.3)

13 - Purefy (Score 6.2)

14 - Discover (Score 5.8)

15 - Rhode Island Student Loan Authority (Score 5.6)

16 - iHelp Student Loans (Score 5.2)

17 - WSFS Bank (Score 5.2)

18 - Navy Federal Credit Union (Score 4.8)

19 - Wells Fargo (Score 4.7)

20 - Alliant Credit Union (Score 4.2)

21 - First Republic Bank (Score 4.2)

22 - NIH Federal Credit Union (Score 3.0)

23 - Elements Financial (Score 2.9)

24 - Nelnet (Score 2.9)

25 - Upstart (Score 2.8)

26 - Student Loan Service (Score 1.5)



*The overall score is out of a possible 10.



The following criteria was considered when calculating rankings: interest rate competitiveness, eligible loan types, loan features, refinancing options, consolidation options, terms offered, forbearance/deferment options, eligibility requirements, past and present lawsuits brought against the company, and consumer reviews. The criteria used to calculate rankings was developed using consumer polling, consumer reviews, and market research.



BestCompany.com found SoFi, Credible, CommonBond, LendKey, and Darien Rowayton Bank to be in the top five student debt refinancing and consolidation companies. These top companies typically provide competitive rates and terms, refinancing and consolidation options, and better loan features.



About BestCompany.com

BestCompany.com provides expert-driven rankings and real customer reviews for over 4,200 companies spanning more than 120 industries. Founded in 2014, our mission is to first empower everyday consumers to make better decisions when dealing with companies, and second to improve transparency and customer service among the businesses we review. We believe in holding businesses accountable by making the voice of the customer heard, and celebrating businesses that put their customers first.



For more information about BestCompany.com, our mission, and our methodology, visit our About Us page.



