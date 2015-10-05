Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --BestPetTrackers.com launches to bring information to pet owners about how to keep better tabs on their four-legged best friends. The site shares that 10 million pets are reported as being lost every year. That means that one in three pets will get lost at some point in their life. This statistic alone is enough to worry most pet owners, and with a market that is full of different pet tracking devices, planning to protect your pet can be a very overwhelming experience. Fortunately, for concerned pet owners, Best Pet Trackers offers to help you find the most suitable tracking device for your beloved companion.



In recent times, new advances have granted owners the ability to better protect their pets through the introduction of GPS tracking technology. However, with many different manufacturers and prices that vary, it can be a little daunting to pick the most suitable device for the family's four-legged member. Understanding this, Best Pet Trackers has comprehensively reviewed all the major pet tracking devices to help owners find the perfect fit.



Promising the most in-depth and carefully researched reviews, the website meticulously analyses all aspects of each tracker. Some aspects that may be of interest to owners is whether the device is waterproof or able to keep up with active pets, its coverage area, alerts, tracking display, and even special features unique to certain devices, such as the ability to monitor the pet's environment.



The website also allows readers to effectively compare trackers side-by-side in a handy table that highlights the key features of each device. Additionally, owners will find the pet tracker buying guide to be an incredibly useful resource as it brings up important points to consider before picking a tracker.



To find out what pet tracking device is the most suitable for your pets, and to compare it with others, visit the Best Pet Trackers website here.



Contact:

Karin Kern

Karin@BestPetTrackers.com

0402509977

http://BestPetTrackers.com