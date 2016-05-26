Bestselling Author Jeff Olsen at "Explore the Extraordinary" Near-Death Conference

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --Everyone is invited to EXPLORE THE EXTRAORDINARY and learn about Paths to Healing and Wholeness in Orlando, Florida July 28-31, 2016. The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) will host this full weekend conference in Orlando, where people will gather from all over the world to experience the extraordinary. Top authors will be presenting—and the public is invited. One of the most popular returning speakers at the IANDS conference is Jeff Olsen, bestselling author of I Knew Their Hearts and Beyond Mile Marker 80.



Jeff Olsen's extraordinary experience occurred during a horrible automobile accident that inflicted multiple life threatening injuries, and the loss of his wife and youngest son. Jeff's profound out-of-body experiences gave him deep insights and spiritual gifts. Jeff now takes the wisdom he's gained from his own transformational ordeal to assist others in bringing clarity and direction to their extraordinary experiences.



Jeff's latest bestseller, I Knew Their Hearts, is one of those rare books that people review by saying "I could not put this book down!" Described by many as a "love story," it is getting a lot of press.



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.