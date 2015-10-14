Bestselling Author Pastor Mike Mille Talks About Recognizing and Defeating the Demonic

Harvey, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Pastor Mike Millé latest book Recognizing and Defeating the Demonic: Learn secrets of how demons work - escape dark powers and live on a new level of success and blessing by pastor, #1 best selling author, Founder of White Dove Fellowship Church and speaker. Pastor Mike Millé has written a new book, Recognizing and Defeating the Demonic for people who are trapped in this world by the power of the demonic force. He uses the timeless truths of the Word to help explain these traps which keep people from rising to the next level of blessing and success. Pastor Mike Millé's new #1 Amazon best selling book, "Recognizing and Defeating the Demonic," is now available on Amazon. Within the cover of this book people discover that God wants only good relationships, health, and prosperity while here on earth. So if that isn't happening, Pastor Millé explains, there can be only one cause - hidden spirits of harm like locusts destroying the harvest God wants people to have. With Pastor Millé's help, people will learn how to recognize the spirit's activity so people can take back the ground stolen by unseen dark spirits. This book will teach people how to deal with demons the way Jesus did. Live on the higher level God has called.



Pastor Mike Millé issued a statement recently regarding the Oregon shootings.



"Our hearts and prayers go out for these precious students and their families, friends, and teachers. We are grateful they are in Heaven, but grieved they were taken from us." He goes on to say, "In reading the reportings on The Drudge Report, this crime was actually demonically inspired. The shooter was heavily involved with demonic activity - and it was the demonic which drove him to destroy these young lives."



The shooter was quoted as saying he would be 'welcomed in hell and embraced by the devil.'



"The goal of evil is always to kill the innocent, steal human potential, and to destroy all good things." reports Pastor Millé



Evil can be destroyed here on earth. When people are ready to discover all that God has to offer, with relationships, health, prosperity and are ready to have the many unanswered questions addressed, Recognizing and Defeating the Demonic: Learn secrets of how demons work - escape dark powers and live on a new level of success and blessing, helps people to find the answers.



"Through the reading of this book my spirit, soul, and mind has been awakened from the darkness to the light of Christ." --Lydia



In 1987, White Dove Fellowship Church was birthed by Pastors Mike & Elaine Millé, in the city of New Orleans in a community called Algiers. Desiring to reach the lost and hurting, the ministry began in a storefront, growing over 25 years until today. White Dove Fellowship Church is located in the heart of the West Bank of New Orleans, on a 30 acre piece of land.



Known for his in depth study of the Bible, Pastor Mike ministers messages to people of all ages and backgrounds. It's always a treat to hear him weaving humor into the delivery of the Word.



About White Dove Church

White Dove Church is an international ministry, diverse in its make-up, with people from all ethnic backgrounds and various walks of life coming together to worship the one true God.



White Dove Church desires to disciple and teach as many people as possible, in all nations to observe the Commands of Christ and to serve Him as disciples in His kingdom. (Matthew 28:19-20)



Our goal at White Dove Church is a family-focused approach, consisting of making fully devoted followers of Christ – a disciple.