BestTV Wins 'Best Start-up' at NY Video 2.0 Conference for its V-ware Internet TV Platform

Herzliya, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2008 -- BestTV, a market leader in online video management platforms and Internet TV Platforms, announced today that it was awarded the 'Best Start-Up' by two leading NY VCs and more than half of the audience members at the NY Video 2.0 Conference in May.



NY Video 2.0, a new community of online video start-ups, content producers, creative firms, advertisers and investors, held an American Idol style competition where five members were judged by a panel of three prominent New York-based Venture Capitalists (VCs) and audience members.



Chris Fralic, Partner of First Round Capital and one of the VCs in favor of BestTV, said: "The white-label video portal is an interesting play. I like the fact that you walk in with a 200-page SDK and hand it to the developers."



Oded Felled, co-founder of BestTV, commented: 'This award demonstrates market acceptance and validation of our product strategy. The launch and management of an Internet video site is a complex process requiring integration of many different technologies, adaptation to rapidly changing business models, and growing user expectations. BestTV developed a white-label Internet TV platform that enables system integrators, web design firms and others to rapidly and cost-effectively launch and manage Internet TV portals that easily adapt to the evolving Internet video market.'



To find out more about BestTV and its award-winning Internet TV platform please visit: http://www.best-tv.com

