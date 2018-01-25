Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --Super Bowl LII, held on Feb. 4, 2018, has Super Bowl fans starting to place their bets on who will win the game, which matches the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots. The game is being played at the U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A new and improved website Betting-Super-Bowl.com was just re-launched to help football fans with all the information they need to know.



At Betting-Super-Bowl.com, football fans will find futures odds for the upcoming Super Bowl and early New England Patriots wagering lines. The website also offers online betting picks, predictions, sportsbook reviews, odds, and exclusive BSB bonus codes for Super Bowl LII. To help make better betting decisions, the website offers top online sportsbooks reviews from the Bovada Sportsbook and MyBookie to BetOnline Sportsbooks.



"Football fans can find a wealth of information on our website about everything they need to know about betting on Super Bowl LII," says Kurt Mingles, CEO of Betting-Super-Bowl.com. "We even offer information on Super Bowl 2018 prop bets. From betting on the coin toss, to length of the national anthem, to the color of the Gatorade, there is almost nothing that you cannot bet on during the Super Bowl. We are an all-in-one go-to resource."



For those who may be a novice to placing a bet online, Betting-Super-Bowl.com also offers a quick how-to guide and walks fans through the process. For more information and to check out the informative content, visit Betting-Super-Bowl.com.