Bethel Shopfitting World Releases New Shelving Product and Launches Mid-Year Sale

Lansvale, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --With a 15-year track record of happy customers Bethel Shopfitting World offers their client base more than the lowest factory prices across all their products. They continually offer new shelving and shopfitting product designs that set new standards in the industry. Such is the case with the release of their new Glass Cabinet on Pegboard Shelving unit. Released during their August Mid-Year Sale the product is a classic approach to displaying items for sale.



Designed to show products on three glass shelves the cabinet has tempered glass and four 20 watt Hallogen spotlights. Giving that added abundance of showcase glamour the glass cabinet is also created with security in mind. It has two sliding lockable security doors to provide safety for items on display. The Glass Cabinet on Pegboard Shelving unit retails for $95 and has slat panels that come in beech, white, black and gray.



Vicky Su, a representative of Bethel Shopfitting World said of the shopfitting product launch, “It made perfect sense to launch this new glass display cabinet during our mid-year sale. As always we’re happy to pass along the best prices due to our ability to buy direct and cut out the middle-man.”



Bethel Shopfitting World has an extensive inventory that occupies their warehouse of more than 1800 sqm. The Australia-based company’s August sale highlights products like the Check Out Counter with Tilt Cut Out priced between $335 and $515 depending on size. A New Fruit Stand is also offered as well as a Flat Bench Counter, Convex Security Mirror and Trolly Baskets among other shopfitting products.



About Bethel Shopfitting World

Bethel Shopfitting World is an Australia-based supplier of shopfitting and display products with a management team that has over 50 years business experience. Supplying to major retailers as well as small business owners Bethel’s team is widely recognized for their dedication to longstanding customer relationships and optimum customer service.



Information:



For direct information about Bethel Shopfitting World’s August sales visit http://www.bethelshopfitting.com.au/newsletter/2014/august/.



Contact:

Vicky Su

Sales Representative

sales@bethelshopfitting.com.au

02 9723 5899



Website:

http://www.bethelshopfitting.com.au