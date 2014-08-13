Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --Alisa Bernstein, M.A., CCC-SLP offers high quality, comprehensive speech and language evaluation services for her clients, including both children and adults, and individuals from all backgrounds and demographics.



In conducting her speech-language evaluations she synthesizes the client’s background information with qualitative and quantitative test results, in order to reveal and describe in detail the root issues of the client’s speech or language challenges . She uses the diagnostic information to provide a course of action to be taken to remediate the identified areas of deficit.



It is essential to gain insight into not only symptoms which are present, but causation. In turn, a well thought out and structured approach can be developed which addresses both, so that, through speech-language therapy, clients can improve the clarity and quality of their communication, thereby boosting their confidence in their use of language to express themselves.



Alisa Bernstein provides a wide range of additional services as a speech language therapist in Maryland. She's passionate about helping the individuals she works with, and always treats each whole, unique person, and never just a generic condition or issue.



Fluent in both Spanish and French, she offers bilingual speech therapy services for non-native English speakers, and also assists with accent modification. She offers speech therapy for those who want to improve public speaking, those addressing stuttering, and for individuals who have suffered brain trauma.



While some speech therapists only offer either evaluations or actual therapy, Alisa Bernstein is proud to offer both for her clientele. That means she is then able to work with individuals who receive evaluations from her practice directly, or provide them with the insight and resources they need to receive treatment from other licensed professionals.



She also provides her services as a corporate speech language pathologist in Maryland. Here, she's able to help individuals reach their professional goals, whether it's nailing that next big presentation or speech, or improving skills and articulation for everyday business communication.



Learn more about how Alisa can provide assistance for a wide range of speech and language issues by visiting her website, AlisaBernstein.com.



About Alisa Bernstein, M.A., CCC-SLP

