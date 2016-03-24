Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --Offering skilled quality assurance and auditing services, Betica Technology Solutions Limited announces their recent approval as an Accredited Software Testing Facility by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. Now, Betica Technology Solutions can assist gaming operators, who hold a license in the Isle of Man, with their expertise in the eGaming industry.



In addition to regulating land-based gambling, the Gambling Supervision Commission regulates online gambling activities to keep the industry crime free. Protecting those at risk, the commission approves gaming software testing companies who will ensure that the services offered by license holders are fair. The watchdog organization also endorses testing companies that do all they can to ensure players receive their true winnings.



"Betica brings to the table a comprehensive software testing approach to help operators comply with regulations. Doing business with license holders for gaming software, whether it is for large or small companies, is an opportunity to show our strong links with international gaming authorities and regulators. Our testing services extend to web, mobile and back-office application testing, so we are a full-service agency happy to simplify the process for our clients." said Vicente Torrejon, Director at Betica Technology Solutions Limited.



Betica offers functional application testing as well as test automation services and performance testing. With contacts in international gambling that include gaming authorities and regulators, the company assists key international corporations with their quality assurance and regulatory needs.



About Betica Technology Solutions Limited

Betica Technology Solutions Limited was founded in 2011 and is a leading provider specialising in Software Quality Assurance, Regulatory Compliance Services and Software Development. With headquarters in Asia, the company's Software Development Center and ISO 17025:2005 Software Testing Laboratory uniquely positions them to deliver high-quality and cost-effective end-to-end technology solutions and services.



