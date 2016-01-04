Betica Technology Solutions Philippine Software Testing Laboratory Receives ISO Accreditation

Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --Adept in successfully helping European and Asian companies bring their products to the next level, Betica Technology Solutions ups the ante yet again. Founded in 2011, and headquartered in Hong Kong, the company's Philippine subsidiary has been awarded a marketplace first. Betica is now recognized as the first ISO software test house facility in the Philippines. With the ISO accreditation, the company will be able to assist customers with regulatory requirements wherein the accreditation is a precondition made by governmental bodies.



Demonstrating the technical competency of Betica's software testing laboratory, the accreditation underlines their ability well. The company formidably meets with eGaming quality assurance requirements and regulatory compliance services worldwide. To that end, the company now works with licensed gaming operators in Europe and Asia. Focused on software testing outsourcing with a team of over 50 software and quality specialists, Betica streamlines the IT process.



Vicente Torrejon, Director at Betica Technology Solutions said of the company's ISO 17025 Testing Laboratory in the Philippines, "We couldn't be more pleased with the award. As an offshore testing and regulatory compliance service in Manila, our standards and operations are proven. It's exceptional to be recognized."



Betica offers functional web, mobile and back-office application testing as well as test automation services and performance testing. With contacts in international gambling that include gaming authorities and regulators, the company assists key international corporations with their quality assurance and regulatory needs.



About Betica Technology Solutions

Betica Technology Solutions was founded in 2011 and is a leading provider specialising in Software Quality Assurance, Regulatory Compliance Services and Software Development. With headquarters in Asia, the company's Software Development Center and ISO 17025:2005 Software Testing Laboratory uniquely positions them to deliver high-quality and cost-effective end-to-end technology solutions and services.



Betica was granted accreditation by the Philippine Accreditation Bureau (PAB) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the field of Software Testing November 12, 2015. This is after an assessment which Betica was determined as conforming to the requirements of PNS ISO/IEC 17025:2005, following the standard method of the ISO/IEC/IEEE 29119-2, 1st Edition 2013 and the PAB conditions for laboratory accreditation.



