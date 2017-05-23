Better Addiction Care Participates in Addiction Executive Thought Leader Panel Series Event Focused on Patient Brokering and Sober Living Homes

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --More than 250 individuals from the addiction, mental and behavioral health industry gathered in Riviera Beach on May 10 for the Better Addiction Care" href="https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/exec-panel-event-2/">Addiction Executive Thought Leader Panel Series Event

href="https://betteraddictioncare.com/">Better Addiction Care> hosted by Behavioral Health Network Resources (BHNR).



A panel discussion featuring five thought leader addiction experts focused on changes coming, the importance of getting involved now, and being prepared for the changes to come. The panelists included:



- Al Johnson, Esq., Assistant Florida State Attorney, Executive Director Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics, Sober Homes Task Force



- Micah Robbins, Director of Special Projects at Palm Bach County Substance Awareness Coalition



- Shane SantaCroce, CEO of Deerfield Beach-based Better Addiction Care, a marketing company focused on promoting best-in-class and nationally-recognized treatment centers



- Indian Bob, Radio Show Host, Recovery Radio Raw, Interventionist



- Samantha H. Clementi, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff



The event's timeliness was brought to light earlier in the week when the House Bill 807, which focuses on unethical marketing practices, passed the Florida Senate. The event was hosted and managed by Behavioral Health Network Resources and its founder Charles Davis.



"With the changes occurring in Behavioral Healthcare, it is paramount for new and existing organizations to address issues of their current infrastructure to generate more revenue and increase ROI," said Davis. "Our events and panelists are designed to educate on ethical business practices. We provide proven industry leaders who shared proven ethical business practices and knowledge to help our attendees take their organizations to the next level."



SantaCroce, whose company Better Addiction Care, was also a sponsor of the event added: "We were proud to be a part of this event and also have a seat on the panel among some of our state's leaders on the topic of sober living, addiction resources, and patient brokering. It's imperative that we keep the discussion open to make sure that the bad eggs are exposed and the companies doing the right thing are celebrated."



Better Addiction Care seeks to be the central aggregator of addiction treatment centers, meaning individuals can come to one place and be paired with a facility that matches their therapy needs, addiction requirements, insurance specifications, location parameters, and more. Better Addiction Care specializes in drug and alcohol treatment, mental health and adolescent care, including dual diagnosis care (i.e. anxiety, depression, trauma, and PTSD). Better Addiction Care, which is focused on providing clients with a tailored roadmap to their recovery, is partnered with a network of facilities, offering a variety of programs in different settings. Essentially, that means when an individual calls Better Addiction Care, they are matched with the RIGHT facility for their needs.