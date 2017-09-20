Better Box Honors Veterans with Cast Aluminum Mailboxes

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2017 --Better Box Mailboxes is a South Carolina-based company that has changed the playing field within the mailbox industry. They produce cast aluminum mailboxes at their own factory, so they have complete control of the process every the step of the way. The individuals that craft these beautiful contemporary mailboxes are all highly experienced, passionate professionals who can be described as perfectionists. Every one of the cast aluminum mailboxes that leave the production facility are works of art, but they are extremely durable and functional.



The great thing about cast aluminum mailboxes is the fact that they will never rust, and this is one of the reasons why the company chose this material. They also utilize stainless steel and top quality brass hardware, and these are also nonferrous metals that are not susceptible to rust. If that wasn't enough, they seal the deal with a protective DuPont finish that acts as a shield between the mailbox surface and the elements.



These cast aluminum mailboxes come in a variety of different colors, and customers can order a single mailbox, a double mailbox, or even a quadruple mailbox. A magazine/paper box under the mailbox is an option that can be added, and accessories and replacement parts are available.



Military veterans and people who are on active duty have every reason to take pride in their service, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude. Better Box Mailboxes is a company that supports service members, veterans, and their families. They decided to create aluminum mailboxes that honor service members, so they offer military mailboxes that carry the logos of all five of the different branches of the armed services.



This company stands behind its products with a full customer satisfaction guarantee. If something needs to be tweaked for some reason, they will make the adjustment, and customers can exchange or even return their cast aluminum mailboxes. Even though it is an online company, friendly, attentive customer service is readily available.



When it comes to shipping, orders often go out on the same day, and shipping is included in the purchase price, which is surprisingly low when you consider the quality of these mailboxes. If you are interested in a cast aluminum mailbox, whether you are a servicemember or not, you should certainly visit the Better Box website.



About Better Box Mailboxes

Better Box Mailboxes is the premier online resource for durable, high quality, affordable aluminum mailboxes.