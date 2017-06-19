Better Box Introduces Innovative Double Mailbox Concept

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2017 --People within the industry have been taking notice of the innovations that have been coming from the people at Better Box Mailboxes. They have now introduced a line of double mailbox solutions that are truly extraordinary on multiple levels. It all starts with the creativity and the craftsmanship. The company did a great deal of market research, and they knew what was out there when they started their design work. They wanted to offer something truly unique and different, but they also endeavored to imbue their double mailbox concept with a sense of timelessness.



When you look at the result, you can see that they have accomplished their goals. These double mailboxes have a classic look, but at the same time, they are unlike any other model that you have ever seen. Without question, the innovative design work is clearly evident, but the craftsmanship is unparalleled as well. These mailboxes are very well constructed by highly experienced professionals who have a great deal of passion for their work.



Of course, not even a skilled craftsman can make a silk purse out of wheat straw. Better Box spares no expense to source the finest cast aluminum on the market today. The hardware is made from stainless and brass, so these double mailboxes are strong, sturdy, and rust-proof. They come in a number of assorted colors, so homeowners can select a quality double mailbox that fits perfectly into any existing color scheme. Plus, in addition to their double mailbox offerings, they also offer high quality, durable, decorative quadruple mailboxes, and these are very a hard to find.



Better Box Mailbox caters to individuals, but they also work with a lot of developers, contractors and neighborhood associations. If you are a decision-maker for one of these entities, they would be more than glad to quickly and efficiently fill multiple double mailbox orders. Shipping is free for individual orders, and they provide value-based shipping prices for their multi-unit customers. Plus, all of their products come with a robust 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.



About Better Box Mailbox

Better Box Mailbox is a leading provider of high quality cast aluminum double mailboxes delivered direct from their facility.