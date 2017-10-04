Better Box Mailboxes Delivers Extra Security with Locking Mailboxes

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --Mail theft is of greater concern today than ever before. One's identity can be compromised in an instant. Better Box Mailboxes is a company that produces a beautiful line of secure locking mailboxes. Allowing one to leave home and have confidence that if the mail carrier comes, that mail will be safe upon one's return.



The materials that they utilize are carefully selected, and this is one of the reasons why Better Box Mailboxes locking mailboxes maintain a safe haven for mail for decades to come. Top quality cast aluminum is at the core, which is a nonferrous metal that will never rust. They add a DuPont finish to provide more protection, and the stainless steel and brass hardware is rust-proof as well. In addition to weatherproofing, the locking mailboxes are also resistant to nosy neighbors and vandals.



Better Box Mailboxes offers a number of different options, including single, double and quadruple locking mailboxes. There are multiple colors available, including white, black, bronze, and verde, and a paper box can also be added. They ship out all orders within 24 hours of receiving them, and they do not charge their customers for shipping.



The company is located in South Carolina, and they take a lot of pride in their work. Providing the finest quality secure locking mailbox available at any price level. All locking mailboxes come with the original door, but there is also the ability to change the original door and locking door out based on needs. Some customers only want the locking door while out of town or on vacation.



Check out their website for the complete locking mailbox lineup, if interested in a beautiful locking mailbox that will protect correspondences for decades, Better Box Mailboxes has the right mailbox.



About Better Box Mailboxes

Better Box Mailboxes is a highly respected nationwide company that offers an extensive line of locking mailboxes that are shipped directly from their facility.