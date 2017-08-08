Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2017 --In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Memorial Plastic Surgery was one of 292 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards for Excellence on May 10, 2017. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction, this was the clinic's first time to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.



When asked what it means to Memorial Plastic Surgery to receive this recognition, founder and CEO Dr. Patrick Hsu states "We work hard to provide top notch service to our customers and clients and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."



In a professional where execution precedes excellence, Memorial Plastic Surgery's team of board-certified experts are committed to providing patients with a balance of care and precision.



Visit them online at memorialplasticsurgery.com



Houston | 929 Gessner Rd, Suite 2250, Houston, TX 77024

713-663-4411



Clear Lake | 26 Professional Drive, Webster, TX 77598

713-609-9335



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

Located in Memorial City and Clear Lake, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl, Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in breast, face, and body procedures, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors restore their whole selves.