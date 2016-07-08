Better Business Bureau Recognizes Smile Sonrisa Dental with 2016 Distinction Award at 24th Awards for Excellence

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2016 --In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Smile Sonrisa Dental was one of only 292 companies in the greater Houston area recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on May 11, 2016.



Accredited businesses are eligible to apply to the Houston Better Business Bureau with a lengthy application which details the numerous ways in which they go above and beyond, distinguishing themselves from other businesses in the area. The Award for Excellence is presented to companies who show not only extraordinary commitment and integrity to their customers, but also to their community.



Smile Sonrisa Dental works hard to provide top notch service to their patients and clients, and was honored to be recognized for their efforts.