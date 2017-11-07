Better Nutrition Magazine Names Intelligence Tree Botanicals NuMemory+ Best of Supplements Award Winner 2017

Bloomington, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --Intelligence Tree Botanicals, a U.S. based herbal product company announced today, that their patented and well researched herbal supplement NuMemory+ won the coveted Best of Brain Supplement Award from Better Nutrition Magazine.



The Intelligence Tree brand of herbal products is made exclusively from herbs and spices that come from the certified organic farms they own in India, or purchased for a fair price from the certified organic cooperative that Intelligence Tree helped to create and finance. In this way, they have ensured complete control of their products from soil to shelf.



These herbs are concentrated by an extremely powerful process called CO2 extraction. Their "supercritical" CO2 extracts are pure, highly powerful, broad spectrum, and extremely concentrated (as high as 250:1). They use no chemical solvents during the extraction process, and no synthetic ingredients.



The herbal blend of NuroLightTM found within NuMemory+ has two U.S. patents (US8394429 and US8110229) with several international patents on both the process and the benefit of the blend. It has been clinically researched in placebo controlled double blind (phase one and two studies). Through these studies NuroLightTM was found to support the neurological functions of memory, focus, attention, and showed an increase in IQ scores for all participants.



Jason Edwards CEO of NuAxon Bioscience expresses, "this is the 3rd year we have received this prestigious honor and we couldn't be prouder." "NuMemory+ continues to help thousands of people around the world."



Better Nutrition Magazine is a publishing of Active Interest Media (AIM) being formed in October 2003 by Wind Point Partners and Efrem "Skip" Zimbalist III. AIM is a rapidly growing media company focused on enthusiast magazines and related consumer shows, internet sites, and books.



About Intelligence Tree Botanicals

Intelligence Tree Botanicals is a member of the NuAxon Bioscience family of brands, NuAxon manufactures and distributes botanical products around the world and is headquartered in Indiana, USA.



www.intelligencetree.com