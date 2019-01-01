Better Printing Launches Better Selection of A5 Folders with Digital Folders, Double-Sided Folders, and More

Southampton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/01/2019 --There is no doubt that at Better Printing, customers can get exactly what they need in regards to their printing requirements. And today, Better Printing has added to its collection of popular A5 folders with digital A5 folders, double-sided folders, single-sided folders, and folder brochures.



Whilst there may be a lot of printing companies in the UK, Better Printing stands out from the crowd with its superior quality and convenient service combined with its printing expertise. The company has been around for more than 30 years, after all, and it has moved with the times by bringing more options and choices for customers looking for excellent printed material.



The range of printed material available at Better Printing is quite extensive, and this includes brochures, booklets, roller banners, posters, complete exhibition displays for conferences, exhibitions, and trade shows, outdoor printed material, flyers, leaflets, business stationery, and presentation folders, amongst many others. Better Printing also boasts a free delivery service to any customer in the UK, and it offers enhanced customer support with 24/7 online ordering.



But now, Better Printing has improved its services and offerings even further with a more varied and diverse selection of A5 folders. As Better Printing attests, "Smaller doesn't mean less impressive with our range of quality A5 folders, single and double-sided print with a range of upgrades including lamination, foiling and Spot UV adding to the quality of your finished folder."



Today, customers can choose from an excellent selection of A5 folders which include digital folders as well. The digital folders offered by Better Printing are of the best quality, which is already a given, but they also come with some great features and add-ons. This includes 350gsm silk stock, 4-colour printing to the outside or both sides of the folder based on the customer's choice, and finishing of either matt or gloss to the outer portion of the folder. Each folder can also be trimmed and creased by Better Printing to its final size, with a pocket adhered or attached to the folder as well.



Aside from the new selection of A5 digital folders, Better Printing offers the ever-popular A5 folder brochures with inside pages that are silk-stitched, as well as single sided and double sided A5 folders which are also creased and die-cut to their final size with tape applied to the flap for better durability.



About Better Printing

